Why So Few Motorcycles Use Desmodromic Valvetrains In Their Engines

There are certain engine technologies that seem to make a lot of sense, until you scratch beneath the surface just a little. Desmodromic valvetrains are one such technology. To be fair, this is more of a case of a solution that once made sense, but advances in engine technology have overtaken it.

Before we look at why desmodromic valvetrains are so rarely used in motorcycles, it helps to understand just what they are and why they were developed. Basically, these systems negate the need for springs to close the engine's valves. Rather, it uses a set of cam lobes and rocker arms to mechanically force them shut. If you're thinking that this sounds like a more complex solution than a simple spring setup, then you can start to see why they're a rarity. But, on the plus side, the desmodromic valvetrain has been behind some of the best-sounding motorcycles ever.

However, this wasn't a case of adding complexity for complexity's sake — there was a very good reason for developing such a system, "was" being a key word here. Historically, spring-controlled valve systems, when paired with high-revving bike engines, suffered from a condition known as valve float. This usually happens at high revs when the springs are unable to close the springs fast enough. They also had an unfortunate tendency to break and destroy engines. Ducati was one of the early pioneers of the system and is now the only manufacturer still using the system.