These Are The Only Remaining Manual US Cars Combining V8 Engines With Rear Wheel Drive
There are only two of them left — and once they're gone, there may not be any more. We are referring here to the last remaining U.S.-made cars that combine a V8 engine, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive, which, when used as directed, can produce a rear-wheel burnout that easily turns these cars' rear tires into smoke.
The two U.S.-produced cars presented here are made by the remaining Detroit Big Two corporations that are still headquartered on American shores. That means General Motors and Ford can still lay claim to producing these honest-to-goodness, modern-day muscle cars, with awesome amounts of power and the performance and handling to match what is expected of them today. Sorry, MOPAR fans, but Stellantis does not currently make anything powered by a V8 that can be had with a manual and RWD — the Challenger is gone, R.I.P.
Showcased here are the highest-powered variants of each major U.S. manufacturer's output, combining a V8, a manual transmission, and rear-drive. While some lower-powered versions are available, and we will point them out, let's first go directly to the alpha predators with the highest power outputs currently lurking in the GM and Ford corrals. And you may want to act fast, since the last stick-shift V8 sedan is on its way out. On with the show.
2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series - 685 horsepower
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series is a special edition of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, adding a horsepower boost along with limited-edition trim items. And limited it is — only 26 will be produced, commemorating the year 2026, when Cadillac joined the F1 grid. Every unit will have a six-speed manual transmission, along with a more powerful supercharger that boosts the CT5-V Blackwing F1's V8 engine to 685 horsepower, an improvement of 17 horsepower over the standard CT5-V Blackwing. Our review of the standard CT5-V Blackwing found it to be preposterous in the best of ways.
If you are interested in one of the CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series models, you should be aware that the MSRP will be $260,000. This does not include standard destination charges or the optional 'enclosed transport' delivery service, which buyers can choose to add for an estimated $1,800 to $3,400. Other than that, it should be a complete package, finished in Midnight Stone Frost, with Carbon Flash Metallic wheels, Harbor Gray Metallic brake calipers, and carbon-fiber lower bodywork. A plethora of F1 badges will leave no doubt of this special car's identity.
For those who could be happy with the standard version, it should be available through the 2026 model year. The pricing of the "normal" 668-horsepower version is much more reasonable, starting at $102,795, including destination and gas-guzzler tax. Car and Driver testing of the CT5-V Blackwing manual produced a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds at 125 mph. Skidpad roadholding was 1.02g.
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - 500 horsepower
While there is a 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC model with an even more powerful supercharged engine, 795 horsepower, it is not available with a manual transmission. This means that we must default to the Mustang Dark Horse, which has "only" 500 horsepower to channel through its Tremec six-speed manual transmission as it makes its way to the rear wheels. Our review of the Mustang Dark Horse showed that it was too much fun with all that noise.
The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse features connecting rods and other forged internal components from the Shelby GT500's supercharged Predator engine, along with two air intakes that feed the engine's two throttle bodies. Also included in the package are adaptive MagneRide shocks, six-piston Brembo front brake calipers, Pirelli summer tires on 19-inch wheels, and a Torsen limited-slip differential. The Handling Pack option costs $4,995 and adds upgraded sway bars and springs, stickier tires, and a downforce-adding rear wing. Carbon-fiber wheels are an optional extra.
Car and Driver tested a manual Mustang Dark Horse and achieved a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and got through the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at 115 mph. Roadholding on the skidpad hit 1.07g. Pricing for the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse starts at $66,075, including destination charges. If you're OK with a downgrade to the standard Mustang GT, which also offers a six-speed manual mated to its 480-horsepower V8 engine, the slightly lower-powered base GT Fastback starts at $48,555 with destination.