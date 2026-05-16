These Are The Only Remaining Manual US Cars Combining V8 Engines With Rear Wheel Drive

There are only two of them left — and once they're gone, there may not be any more. We are referring here to the last remaining U.S.-made cars that combine a V8 engine, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive, which, when used as directed, can produce a rear-wheel burnout that easily turns these cars' rear tires into smoke.

The two U.S.-produced cars presented here are made by the remaining Detroit Big Two corporations that are still headquartered on American shores. That means General Motors and Ford can still lay claim to producing these honest-to-goodness, modern-day muscle cars, with awesome amounts of power and the performance and handling to match what is expected of them today. Sorry, MOPAR fans, but Stellantis does not currently make anything powered by a V8 that can be had with a manual and RWD — the Challenger is gone, R.I.P.

Showcased here are the highest-powered variants of each major U.S. manufacturer's output, combining a V8, a manual transmission, and rear-drive. While some lower-powered versions are available, and we will point them out, let's first go directly to the alpha predators with the highest power outputs currently lurking in the GM and Ford corrals. And you may want to act fast, since the last stick-shift V8 sedan is on its way out. On with the show.