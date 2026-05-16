iSeeCars Projects This Car Will Have The Least Amount Of Recalls Over 30 Years

It's not pleasant to get a recall, but it's not all that uncommon, although some cars do better than others in this regard. A 2026 iSeeCars study analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall data covering the last 10 model years to predict how many recalls cars would have over the next 30 years. The average number of recalls for all the cars it studied is four, with small and fun Mini Convertible taking the cake with only 0.2 expected recalls.

This is likely because the Mini Convertible had no recalls between 2021 and 2026. The model's last recall was in July 2020, when a few variants had an issue with the air bag control unit's rollover sensor, potentially leaving the air bags and other safety systems inactivated in a rollover crash. Before that, the Mini Convertible was recalled in 2018 for a possible issue with the electric auxiliary water pump and in 2012 for the same component.

Other top performers in iSeeCars' study included the Lexus NX 300h, Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz CLA, and Lexus RX 450h, which made up the top five after the Mini. Overall, Mercedes-Benz had the lowest expected recalls across its vehicles, followed by Toyota and Lexus.