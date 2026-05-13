Airbags Are Increasingly Being Stolen In This US City - And Here's Why

There was a time when the best reason for locking your vehicle was to keep your pricey stereo, and of course the vehicle itself, from being stolen. But airbag theft has been a real problem in cities across the United States; they're one of the most valuable parts of a junk car. Airbag theft is currently on the uptick in Chicago, due to the growing black-market demand for specific models that are both expensive and in short supply.

Those models include both Honda and Acura, which have been frequently targeted in the Windy City as part of an ongoing pattern reported in early 2026. Multiple reports within a short timeframe show a clear trend of repeated incidents focused on those specific vehicles. The situation is made worse by how quickly airbags can be removed, as thieves are able to take them in under a minute. This makes them an easy target during fast car break-ins, and the theft is over in no time.

Airbags from Honda and Acura vehicles can cost upwards of around $1,000 brand new. Meanwhile, stolen airbags can be resold for between $50 and $250. The reason that people steal Honda airbags, as well as Acura specifically, is because these two brands have experienced long-running shortages tied to earlier Takata airbag recalls. Those recalls began back in 2013 and actually still affect replacement supply, even today.