Airbags Are Increasingly Being Stolen In This US City - And Here's Why
There was a time when the best reason for locking your vehicle was to keep your pricey stereo, and of course the vehicle itself, from being stolen. But airbag theft has been a real problem in cities across the United States; they're one of the most valuable parts of a junk car. Airbag theft is currently on the uptick in Chicago, due to the growing black-market demand for specific models that are both expensive and in short supply.
Those models include both Honda and Acura, which have been frequently targeted in the Windy City as part of an ongoing pattern reported in early 2026. Multiple reports within a short timeframe show a clear trend of repeated incidents focused on those specific vehicles. The situation is made worse by how quickly airbags can be removed, as thieves are able to take them in under a minute. This makes them an easy target during fast car break-ins, and the theft is over in no time.
Airbags from Honda and Acura vehicles can cost upwards of around $1,000 brand new. Meanwhile, stolen airbags can be resold for between $50 and $250. The reason that people steal Honda airbags, as well as Acura specifically, is because these two brands have experienced long-running shortages tied to earlier Takata airbag recalls. Those recalls began back in 2013 and actually still affect replacement supply, even today.
Ways to prevent airbag theft
Protecting your airbag begins with locking your doors. If you leave your doors unlocked or your windows down, you're inviting would-be thieves to come in and take whatever they want. Next, you should always park in visible areas during the day, and in well-lit conditions at night. Try to park in spots where there's regular foot traffic as well, because this can discourage break-ins. You should also avoid parking next to larger vehicles, as they can block your car from view.
You can also use physical theft deterrents, such as steering wheel locking devices. These devices can add an extra layer of protection which will slow down a thief and hopefully keep them from getting what they want. However, even this may not prevent someone from attempting to remove your airbag. If you discover your airbag has deployed due to an attempted theft, or is gone altogether, you should always go through a dealership or a trusted repair shop.
Replacing an airbag is expensive, but you shouldn't try to save money by ordering online . The problem is that many online airbags do not have a clear origin and their condition cannot always be verified. You also have to worry about how it's shipped, because they are technically classified as explosive safety devices. This means they must adhere to strict transportation rules, which black market sellers may not follow. You could end up with an unsafe airbag that will not function properly in a crash.