USAF Will Fly B-52s Until 2050, But It's Already Looking For What Comes Next

Imagine if you were still regularly driving a 1952 Buick Roadmaster — similar to Tom Cruise's movie car from "Rain Man" – with no GPS or Apple CarPlay. In fact, there's also no power steering or even anti-lock brakes! Life has changed in innumerable ways since the 1950s and technology has forged ahead, but in one way the U.S. Air Force is still living in the '50s. The first B-52A bombers took the skies in 1954, and the B model, the first to be used in active service, took flight in 1955. The Air Force has used several iterations of the massive plane since, but the current variant, the B-52H, was first delivered in 1961, 65 years ago! The Air Force plans to continue flying the B-52 until 2050, but it's seeking $1 million in the 2027 budget to begin the formal process of exploring a successor. It will certainly be a tough act to follow.

At time of writing, very little is known about potential replacements for the B-52. The Air Force is reportedly at work on a classified "proof-of-concept," and the formal process includes identifying key performance parameters, system attributes, and additional performance attributes. The 2027 budget funding will also help identify future vendor options.

The U.S. has relied heavily on its fleet of B-52 bombers in the recent conflict with Iran, and despite a potential retirement date, the Air Force is at work updating and modernizing the fleet. A potential cost for the replacement program has not been disclosed, but the upgrades will cost billions, starting with a multi-billion contract with Boeing.