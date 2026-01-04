Boeing Wins $2B Contract To Bring B-52 Bombers Into The Modern Age

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is one of the most iconic warplanes of all time and has even become a piece of pop culture itself. More than that, though, the B-52 is one of the longest-serving military aircraft ever, and has established itself as a timeless marvel of aviation engineering. Despite its age, the B-52's story is not over, and the fleet is about to go under the knife for some serious modernizations.

In December 2025, Boeing won a $2 billion contract from the United States Air Force to give its fleet of aging Stratofortresses new engines and avionics — hopefully keeping them in service for several more decades. The contract is part of a long-running plan to modernize the Air Force's B-52 fleet, which will be re-designated from B-52H to B-52J during the overhaul process.

These will represent just the latest evolution of the enduring B-52 bomber, which began development immediately after World War II and entered service in the early 1950s. The Stratofortress would go on to become a symbol of American nuclear capabilities during the Cold War, and B-52s saw direct combat in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, and other U.S. military conflicts. And with these latest upgrades, the plane is likely to end up having a service life of more than 100 years.