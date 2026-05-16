What OEM Tires Do Subarus Typically Come With?

Modern cars are increasingly complex, with new systems and safety features requiring an ever-higher number of components to be assembled to make the finished product. Carmakers like Subaru assemble their cars in multiple countries, but the components each car uses come from an even broader array of manufacturers dotted around the world. Subaru's OEM tires are no different, with several different global manufacturers currently supplying the brand.

The exact model of OEM tire a Subaru will come with will depend on the model of the car, its model year, and its intended market. For the 2026 model year, U.S.-market Subarus use a range of different OEM tires, with Yokohama and Falken being the brand's two largest suppliers. Falken supplies its Ziex ZE001 tire for models like the Crosstrek and Ascent, as well as for certain trims of the Forester.

Meanwhile, buyers who opt for the all-terrain 2026 Forester Wilderness will find that its beefier tires hail from Yokohama's Geolandar model line. Yokohama also supplies Geolandar X-CV tires for the 2026 Subaru Solterra and Uncharted, as well as manufacturing Avid S34 tires for the Impreza.

Not every new Subaru has Falken or Yokohama rubber. The 2026 Outback is equipped with Dunlop GrandTrek PT20 tires from the factory, while the BRZ is available with Michelin's Pilot Sport 4 tires. Elsewhere in its performance-oriented lineup, the range-topping WRX tS uses Potenza S007 tires manufactured by Bridgestone.