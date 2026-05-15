This Is When It Makes Sense To Start A Manual Car In Second Gear

While there are still some affordable manual cars you can buy new, cars equipped with manual transmissions remain a very small percentage of the total market. If you drive one, know that starting out in second gear in a manual transmission is generally a very bad idea, mostly because it will cause additional clutch wear on the vehicle. That's why drivers should use the first gear to start out in the vast majority of situations.

But there is one situation in which starting out in second gear is the right choice for numerous reasons, as explained by Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained. This would be when you are starting out on a downward incline, when the car will naturally accelerate down the hill as you release the parking brake. Once the car starts to accelerate as it rolls down the hill, you can engage second gear while the car is in motion. The vehicle's momentum going down the hill helps you reach a speed at which you would normally be shifting into second gear anyway, so there is no additional wear on your clutch's friction surfaces.

There is another set of driving circumstances in which you might be tempted to start in second gear, and that is starting on a slippery surface like snow or ice. But as Fenske explains in the same video, this will cause additional clutch wear and should be avoided.