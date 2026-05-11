Hellcat Owner Learns The Hard Way Lower Octane Gas Won't Save You Money

Americans are growing frustrated with rising gas prices, with the nationwide average hitting a four-year high of $4.53 in May 2026. Thus, it's not surprising to see people trying different ways to fill up their gas tanks for less money. However, one Dodge Hellcat owner may be paying the price after trying to save at the pump.

TikTok user Atoyye Automotive (@stratoyye) shared a clip of himself filling up at a Shell gas station with 87 octane instead of the recommended 91 octane, hoping to save some money. He noted that he feels like he is filling up his car every day, which makes sense given that fuel consumption is one of the major cons of V8 engines.

"I'm finna see if it actually does something to my car or mess it up," he said. When he initially starts up the Hellcat, everything seems fine — not even a single warning light. However, he later opened up the hood to reveal a very loud knocking sound. Could this be related to the half a tank of 87-octane fuel he filled up with?