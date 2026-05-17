This Popular Lighting Upgrade Could Be Killing Your Truck's Fuel Economy

For some drivers, getting the best fuel economy possible involves obsessing over their miles per gallon number. But there's more to it than just the vehicle's capability, as oftentimes, you can actually make things worse with the addition of aftermarket accessories. In fact, if you're using auxiliary lighting on your truck's roof, you might be negatively impacting your overall fuel efficiency.

The issue is that roof-mounted lights affect airflow over the truck, creating wind resistance and thus increasing drag. Not only is this noticeable, it can even be noisy in some cases. Even modern LED light bars, though smaller than some older setups, can still negatively impact airflow when attached to the roof. You may or may not see an immediate drop in fuel economy with a roof-mounted bar, but it's adding drag to your truck and that can be a problem over time.

If you want to keep the auxiliary lighting, you can just install it somewhere else, like your truck's grille. An LED bar still won't be exactly flush with your grille, which you shouldn't drive without, and it will still create some drag. But it won't be as much as it would be on your roof. Also, many modern truck grilles typically have a suitable mounting area for auxiliary lighting, while also not drastically affecting airflow to your radiator. But if you're concerned about this and want more information, refer to your vehicle owner's manual, or contact your local dealership.