5 Things You Didn't Know The Life360 App Can Do

Remember when "there's an app for that!" was a cute catchphrase because there actually wasn't an app for everything? Many of us may have app fatigue at this point, with so many applications on our phones that we can't find the few we actually find useful. Adding another one, especially a sometimes-controversial location-sharing app, may feel unnecessary, but it can be a welcome addition for parents, those in the dating scene, and even frequent travelers. Life360 is a family connection and safety app that helps you monitor your loved ones without, hopefully, being too intrusive.

Life360 subscriptions are available at four different membership levels. A basic membership is free and offers minimal benefits, but includes two days of location history. The Silver membership costs $7.99 per month, the Gold membership is $14.99, and the top-tier Platinum membership is $24.99. You can also save 16% by selecting an annual membership instead.

All levels of membership, including the free plan, offer some location history services and place alerts. But Life360 offers much more than that. Here are five things you may not know the app can do, even if you already have a membership. We have noted what level of membership is required for each service.