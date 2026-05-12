5 Things You Didn't Know The Life360 App Can Do
Remember when "there's an app for that!" was a cute catchphrase because there actually wasn't an app for everything? Many of us may have app fatigue at this point, with so many applications on our phones that we can't find the few we actually find useful. Adding another one, especially a sometimes-controversial location-sharing app, may feel unnecessary, but it can be a welcome addition for parents, those in the dating scene, and even frequent travelers. Life360 is a family connection and safety app that helps you monitor your loved ones without, hopefully, being too intrusive.
Life360 subscriptions are available at four different membership levels. A basic membership is free and offers minimal benefits, but includes two days of location history. The Silver membership costs $7.99 per month, the Gold membership is $14.99, and the top-tier Platinum membership is $24.99. You can also save 16% by selecting an annual membership instead.
All levels of membership, including the free plan, offer some location history services and place alerts. But Life360 offers much more than that. Here are five things you may not know the app can do, even if you already have a membership. We have noted what level of membership is required for each service.
Individual driver reports
Having a new driver in your family is an exciting, if nail-biting, time! These gifts may help them settle into their new independence, but safety is typically a top concern. Life360 has you covered with individual driver reports. These weekly reports offer insights into the driving style of every member in your Life360 Circle. You will see information on the total number of drives and the total miles driven, along with the top speed reached during the week.
You can also view information about phone usage and speeding, along with any hard brakes or rapid acceleration performed by the driver. To see this report, simply tap on the Circle Switcher at the top of your screen and select the Circle you want to view. Then tap on the Driving tab, located at the bottom of the screen, and then the member's icon. These reports are available for Gold and Platinum members only.
Life360 also offers Drive Detection Alerts, which will notify those within your Circle of specific events, including phone usage and hard braking. These alerts will allow you to monitor the daily driving habits of a new or inexperienced driver. To receive alerts, the driver must have both Drive Detection and Drive Detection Alerts enabled.
Data breach alerts & other safety features
Many of us know that sickening jolt of panic when you find out that your personal data has been compromised. In an increasingly digital world, it's getting harder and harder to protect sensitive information, such as our social security numbers and banking information. Data breaches affect millions of Americans every year, despite extensive monitoring and security efforts.
If you have any of the Life360 paid membership subscriptions, you can take one easy step to help protect yourself and your Circle. The app's Data Breach Alerts will notify you if your information is found on the dark web. It will also help you secure any data that has been exposed. To turn on Data Breach Alerts, tap Safety at the bottom of the app's screen, then tap Data Breach Alerts and follow the prompts. Life360 also offers free identity theft protection services to Gold and Platinum members under the Safety tab.
In addition to identity protection, Life360 allows you to see nearby "high-severity" events such as weapon-related crimes and theft. These safety incidents appear as a yellow pin with an exclamation point if they occurred in the last six hours within one mile of you or a member of your Circle. This feature is available at all levels of membership. You can also access crime reports under Safety to see crime and offender statistics nearby. These are not reported in real time.
Tile trackers
Are you absent-minded or disorganized, constantly misplacing your keys, wallet, or your glasses? Perhaps you've considered buying an Apple AirTag or other Bluetooth tracker but have held off due to the price or platform incompatibility. If you're a member of Life360, you already have a tracking service at your fingertips, and you may not even know it!
In 2021, Life360 acquired Tile, a cloud-based finding platform that pairs with Bluetooth devices to help you track and locate your possessions. Tile works with the Life360 app, and several different Tile models are available through Life360's website. These models include a keychain tracker tile, a slim, card-like tile that you can slip into your wallet like a credit card; a tile sticker tracker; and even a pet GPS tracker. Prices range from $24.99 to $49.99, and variety packs with different tile styles are also available.
To link and see your Tiles on the Life360 app, tap the Circle Switcher at the top of the app and select the Circle you want to add your Tiles to. Then tap the keys icon at the bottom of the map, and tap Add an Item. From here, follow the instructions to either link your Tile account or create a Tile account, and continue to follow the prompts to link your Tile.
Emergency services
There are many situations where we may occasionally feel unsafe, such as traveling on our own, walking in an unfamiliar city at night, or even just pumping gas after dark. Whether you want an additional layer of security for yourself or a loved one, Life360 can cover your entire circle. Different services are available depending on your membership level.
The SOS Alert feature is available to all members. If you have the free membership, Circle members will receive a push notification from the app, and emergency contacts will receive a text if you trigger the SOS alert. If you have a paid membership, all members of your Circle will receive a text alert. The SOS Alert will audibly sound on your phone even if it's set to vibrate or silent.
If you have a paid membership, you also have access to 24/7 Emergency Dispatch services. Once the SOS Alert is triggered, a countdown will begin. Once that countdown is complete, the Life360 Emergency Dispatch center receives a notification. The center will attempt to call you and also contact authorities, including police or ambulance services. The Life360 representative will also contact your emergency contacts and inform them of the situation.
Disaster response
Sometimes the emergency is more widespread, like wildfires in California, hurricanes in the Gulf Coast region, and tornadoes in the aptly named region of the U.S. called Tornado Alley. You can keep gadgets and supplies at hand for storm season, but when natural disasters hit close to home, they can create stressful and sometimes dangerous situations. Life360 offers Disaster Response Coverage to Platinum members.
The benefits include helping you arrange transportation to a safe location during mandatory emergency evacuations. Life360 can also help you locate safe lodging. During infectious disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Life360 will provide real-time information and additional resources. If someone in your Circle is sick, you can call for help, including medical advice and travel arrangements.
Life360 subscribers should note that while the safety app can help you arrange services such as emergency evacuation, the member is responsible for any costs associated with the emergency assistance.