Everything You Should Know About The Life360 App

First things first, download the app from the App Store or Google Play, or just scan the QR code on Life360's website to install it for free. Fire it up and enter your phone number and email to begin registration. You'll be asked for some biodata essentials: first name, last name, and birthday. Be forewarned, this is not the time to wing it or be lazy — this information is what gets sent out in emergency alerts, so it's crucial you fill it in with more precision and care than you would with another app. If you're under 13, you'll need an adult to supervise.

If you're joining an existing Circle, enter the code the creator gave you. Alternatively, move on to the next screen and add people or a Tile, or skip this altogether from the top right corner. If you skip, name your Circle and receive your own Circle code — share it, screenshot it, and keep it safe, folks. After sending it to your crew, tap "I'm done sharing," choose your role in the Circle, and add a photo (optional but helpful).

Then comes the all-important permissions roundup: Location, Bluetooth, Push Notifications, and Motion Sensors. If that feels nosy to you, peek at their privacy policy linked below. Hit Allow Permissions, follow the prompts to enable permissions in your device's Settings, add as many Places as you'd like, and your 7-day free trial has now started.