How Hubble Helps Researchers Learn How Supermassive Black Holes Form

At the heart of almost every galaxy we know of lies a monster: an enormous black hole, so large it is called a supermassive black hole. Scientists know that these huge black holes are important in the development of galaxies, but they still aren't sure exactly how they evolve and grow to be so big. Now, new research using data from the Hubble Space Telescope is helping to answer this question.

Astronomers have identified a black hole that is growing fast and appears to originate at one of the earliest stages of the universe – as early as 750 million years after the Big Bang. By studying this black hole, called GNz7q, they can learn about the relationship between early galaxies and some of the first supermassive black holes (via Hubble). The researchers were able to spot this black hole by combing through older Hubble data covering an area of the sky called the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey-North (GOODS-North) field. This allowed them to spot this growing black hole and the star-forming galaxy in which it resides.

"Our analysis suggests that GNz7q is the first example of a rapidly growing black hole in the dusty core of a starburst galaxy at an epoch close to the earliest supermassive black hole known in the universe," said Seiji Fujimoto, lead author of the research paper. "The object's properties across the electromagnetic spectrum are in excellent agreement with predictions from theoretical simulations."