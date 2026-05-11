Why Automakers Abandoned These Popular Windshields During The 1960s

The year was 1951. New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio announced his retirement from baseball. Universal Automatic Computer (UNIVAC), the first commercial digital computer, entered service at the U.S. Census Bureau. And Harley Earl, the legendary head of automobile design at General Motors, created the concept for the 1951 GM Le Sabre, the vehicle credited with introducing the wraparound windshield. Earl was very familiar with concept car design, as he was the man who created the ahead-of-its-time Buick Y-Job concept in 1938.

Earl's goal with the wraparound windshield was to reduce the driver's blind spots while giving passengers a more panoramic view. He drew inspiration from the bulbous canopies of new-age jet fighters and was only able to implement the idea once technology made it possible. Still, in those early days, bending glass was a laborious and costly effort. It first had to be heated to a perfect state between a solid and a liquid, then carefully draped over a steel form, where gravity naturally curved the glass. The effort was worth it, though: it turned out well enough for GM to start offering it on its 1953 models, and several other automakers soon followed suit.

However, by the early 1960s, the wraparound fad had fizzled out, mainly due to problems with the "dog-leg" pillars used to fashion the wraparound effect. Not only did the slanted pillars make it more difficult for people to get in and out of the car, but the curved portions actually distorted the driver's view. What's more, the wide expanse of glass created unbearable heat inside the cabin, while the thinner pillars proved structurally unsafe and offered little protection in an accident.