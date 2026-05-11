4 Corded Tools You Should Unplug After Every Use
Home improvement toolsets often utilize a mixture of corded and battery-powered tools. Each variety has its pros and cons, with cordless tools being more portable and convenient while corded options can cost a little less and boast more power. In either case, safe operation is paramount, and where there's a cord, there's typically a need to unplug between uses.
A cord itself can be a hazard, and the device could become dangerously warm if left powered on and unattended. Simply switching them off often isn't enough, because depending on the item and its means of activation, it could inadvertently power up again. You must understand what your tool can do and take responsible means to operate it safely.
While there are certain tools that can be safely secured, powered off and left plugged into the wall, it tends to be a much safer practise to remove your tool from the outlet entirely after use. This is pivotal with certain items and types of tools, and we're going to review which ones and exactly why this precaution is so important.
Lawn mowers
Regardless of the type you use, lawn mowers will need sharp, well-maintained blades to perform at their best. Cleaning of the device might have to be done by hand, and this is where the potential danger comes in.
A lawn mower will inevitably become coated with grass, particularly on its underside and the blades. If any stubborn dirt or grass has become affixed to it, it's absolutely pivotal that you ensure the device is switched off and unplugged while you work on the underside.
It's also possible to miss any debris that may be on your lawn, and should any damage be caused to the blades themselves or other components during operation, you'll again find yourself needing to inspect it. Terrible injuries can occur if a lawn mower is left unattended or if it should inadvertently power back up while you're in a vulnerable position, so always take enormous care.
It's not simply a matter of the blades themselves. Even if you're not injured, the blade could potentially sever or damage the cord itself, which introduces the added risk of electric shock. For all of these reasons, it's even more important than usual to promptly unplug your corded mower when you've finished the job. It's a dangerous tool that must be kept away from children and pets, during, in-between, and after operation. There are some mistakes that everyone makes with their lawn mower, and you don't want this to be one of them.
Heat guns
With some tools, the biggest danger is the enormous amount of heat they generate, and that means it's vital to remove from the power from corded variants and let them cool safely and thoroughly after each use.
A Heat gun is extremely valuable for many time-consuming home improvement jobs, including things like paint stripping. It saves a lot of effort by producing a huge amount of heat through processes such as forced convection. Typically, the sort of model that you'll keep in the garage or workshop at home is a smaller, portable variety, but they all pack a mighty punch. Everyone should own a heat gun, but everyone should operate them very carefully.
Safety precautions are of the utmost importance, because the reason why they're so effective at certain household jobs is that they reach very high temperatures very quickly. The U.K. Electrical Safety Council notes that these tools can quickly reach temperatures of as much as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, underscoring the importance of precautions like ensuring adequate ventilation and wearing gloves. Any damage to the system or noises from the sockets mean you should discontinue use of a corded heat gun immediately.
While some models are electric, there are also infrared and gas-powered heat guns. Working with the latter two has its own inherent risks, even though they don't require a power connection, so the most important thing is to consult the manual and ensure you're always using your equipment as intended by the manufacturer.
Circular saws
Circular saws are a key part of any serious DIYer or professional's toolkit, but they are also some of the most potentially deadly tools to wield. This is another tool that can easily cause electrocution if its cord is not positioned carefully, because it could cut through it.
A complex project might require different types and sizes of wood (or other materials), and each time you adjust a setting, a position, or the angle of the piece to be cut, you should carefully power off your tool first. After all, a moment's distraction or the smallest bump against the table can be enough to cause a terrible accident, however seasoned you are.
When it's not directly cutting, switching off and unplugging a circular saw is wise. More experienced woodworkers, in fact, can arrange their tools' power cables and systems in such a way that the plugs and wires are always in convenient reach, thereby removing the need to pass back and forth across a workshop in the process. The key is to always try to ensure there's no way that the blade can inadvertently activate. Safety options such as magnetic switches aren't always perfectly reliable, and so something definitive unplugging the tool entirely will be the safest response. These helpful circular saw safety tips will give you more piece of mind when operating your tool.
Sanders
The powerful abrasion of electric sanders poses a big potential danger. At all times, you must be very aware of where the switches and plugs are for the device, which others are in its vicinity in your workshop, and so on.
It's another item that, because of the great quantities of dust it can produce, demands the use of particular items of PPE as well. The Electrical Safety Council notes that a mask to protect your lungs is as important as eye protection from any stray chips or dust, and you must be wary of potential damage to the sockets.
Overheating is a huge part of the danger of corded tools, increasing the risk of electrical fire. It's also why the Electric Safety Council recommends you register your power tools as you acquire them, to help keep up with any product recalls that may have been made.
If you make frequent use of a sander, you may find yourself opting for a corded one, as sanding can be a lengthy process, and your device will often be used in tandem with a DC hose, making the limited portability less of an issue. Just as you would with battery packs, though, you'll still need to be vigilant with your cord and your electrical connection. This is another important reason to unplug them after every use.
Why we selected these particular types of tools
Unplugging corded tools is a standard safety practice, so the first step was to consider what tools could cause a particular danger when left plugged in. These were primarily those with extremely sharp blades, such as circular saws and lawn mowers, and those that pose risks of burns or fire from extreme heat.
There are various different types of locks and mechanisms built into tools to help stop a given model activating when it shouldn't. The user must make use of these features and ensure that they operate the tool safely at all times. To address this, we also looked at types of tools where momentarily overlooking something could cause a hazard, such as not keeping a heat gun on a heatproof surface after use.
Having selected the types of tools to include, it was also a priority to look into the kinds of accidents that are commonly reported, such as cutting the cord of a lawnmower, to highlight that these are not just theoretical cases but dangers that users should preempt. It was also helpful to consider the practises of those who work with these tools or potentially have them at home.