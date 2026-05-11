4 Corded Tools You Should Unplug After Every Use

Regardless of the type you use, lawn mowers will need sharp, well-maintained blades to perform at their best. Cleaning of the device might have to be done by hand, and this is where the potential danger comes in.

A lawn mower will inevitably become coated with grass, particularly on its underside and the blades. If any stubborn dirt or grass has become affixed to it, it's absolutely pivotal that you ensure the device is switched off and unplugged while you work on the underside.

It's also possible to miss any debris that may be on your lawn, and should any damage be caused to the blades themselves or other components during operation, you'll again find yourself needing to inspect it. Terrible injuries can occur if a lawn mower is left unattended or if it should inadvertently power back up while you're in a vulnerable position, so always take enormous care.

It's not simply a matter of the blades themselves. Even if you're not injured, the blade could potentially sever or damage the cord itself, which introduces the added risk of electric shock. For all of these reasons, it's even more important than usual to promptly unplug your corded mower when you've finished the job. It's a dangerous tool that must be kept away from children and pets, during, in-between, and after operation. There are some mistakes that everyone makes with their lawn mower, and you don't want this to be one of them.