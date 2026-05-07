Lexus Just Announced A Brand New SUV, But Buyers May Already Want Something Else

Lexus just announced the TZ SUV for the 2027 model year. It's a big luxurious three-row EV with an estimated range of 300 miles and it charges through a NACS plug. Just listing those attributes alone means that someone has already signed up to order one the second they are done reading this sentence. However, the three-row EV SUV segment is heating up.

For everyone else, let's break it down a bit. No price has been announced yet, but there's a lot of other info to dig into before Lexus drops the price tag later in the year.

It rides on the TNGA architecture, which is the same general hyper modular platform that underpins just about every current Toyota and Lexus. Lexus says customers can pick from two battery options that power the dual motor drivetrain. There's a 76.96 kilowatt-hour pack and a 95.82 kilowatt-hour pack. The automaker has not yet shared the range of the lower capacity battery.