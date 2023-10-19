Future Toyota And Lexus EVs Will Sport Tesla's NACS Charging Connector

Only days after Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis joined the party, Toyota and Lexus have announced that they, too, will adopt Tesla's North America Charging Standard (NACS). This move will open the door to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers located throughout North America, ultimately giving Lexus and Toyota EV owners access to the same network that a growing number of other automakers have already embraced.

Welcome Toyota and Lexus owners to Superchargers across North America ⚡️ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) October 19, 2023

The move isn't surprising — after all, it was only in late June that SAE International announced its own support for NACS as the EV charging standard. Though some automakers had already backed Tesla's system, the additional support was a huge boon for the standard, and a number of automakers hopped on the bandwagon soon after. The newest names on the list — Toyota and Lexus aside — include BMW, Rolls-Royce, and Mini. The collective plans to roll out its support for NACS in 2025, with existing EVs featuring the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) getting access via an adapter.