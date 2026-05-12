Who Owns Marathon Gas Stations?

Marathon Petroleum has more than 7,000 locations across the United States, a long way since it was the Ohio Oil Company, founded back in 1887. Marathon Petroleum is currently an independent company, but it has a pretty complex ownership history.

Ohio Oil was purchased by Standard Oil Trust two years after it was founded. In 1906, the company forged its first pipeline from Illinois to Indiana. However, the U.S. Supreme Court broke up Standard Oil in 1911, making Ohio Oil independent again.

In 1924, Ohio Oil purchased Lincoln Oil Refining Company and then Transcontinental Oil Company in 1930. This is when it came across the Marathon brand name. For decades, the Ohio Oil focused on supporting the defense industry during the World War II and then post-war development after.

In 1962, Ohio Oil changed its name to Marathon Oil Company. It was purchased by U.S. Steel in the 1980s. In 2001, Marathon Oil broke off from the steel company to become independent once more. In 2011, Marathon Oil split off from even more assets — including transportation and sales — to become Marathon Petroleum Corporation.