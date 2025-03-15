What Is Renewable Diesel & How Is It Different From Biodiesel

We often associate diesel with bigger vehicles. Diesel trucks are the workhorses of our roads, and the reason for this is quite clear: a diesel engine can be one of the most reliable and powerful machines you could hope to meet, and they tend to have a torque advantage over their gasoline counterparts that makes them well suited to hard work.

However, they may also be heavier, larger and hungrier; diesel-guzzlers, if you will. As nations around the world continue to take steps to become more environmentally friendly, the auto universe follows suit, and this has led to a wide range of innovations. EVs and hybrids are some of the most notable, but there's another interesting area that diesel-powered vehicles are expanding into: renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Both forms of diesel are created to have less of a harmful impact than standard diesel, which is refined from petroleum. Conceptually, both biodiesel and renewable diesel are similar, but the two terms are far from interchangeable. Renewable diesel is a hydrocarbon closer to petroleum diesel, according to the EIA, and it can be mixed with or used in place of regular diesel. Biodiesel can also be combined like this, but it is not a hydrocarbon, and there are limitations to its use in comparison.

