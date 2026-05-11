The Controversial Goodyear Tire Some Have Labeled 'The Worst Tire Made In History'

When you hear "worst tire ever made," you probably think of the tread wearing down too fast or cracking sidewalls. But these Goodyear tires have caused at least nine deaths. While the tire was causing accidents for over two decades, it wasn't recalled by Goodyear until 2022.

The Goodyear G159 was aimed at lower-speed delivery vehicles that don't travel over 65 miles per hour. However, Goodyear installed at least 40,000 of them on motorhomes between 1996 and 2003. One of those motorhomes was owned by Billy Wayne Woods, who was paralyzed and later died from injuries sustained in a crash when he was driving down to Florida with his family — the treads had come off one of the G159 tires, causing the vehicle to violently hit two embankments.

The Woods family is one of 41 lawsuits filed against Goodyear over the G159. "You cannot debate the defective nature of the G159," Attorney David Kurtz told Jalopnik. "There's nothing to discuss. It is the worst-performing tire ever made."