What Are Tire Temperature Ratings And Which One Should You Get?

There's a lot of technology that goes into modern tires. From knobby off-road tires to high-performance summer-sport rubber, there are all sorts of tires for just about every activity you can think of in a modern car or truck. Amongst all those tires, there are numerous considerations for consumers buying a new set. You should check the numbers on the side of your tires to see what your tires' ages are, and if you're interested in going fast, there's a simple way to check the top speed rating on your tires as well. But what about temperature ratings? As it turns out, tires can only get so hot before they become damaged or fail entirely.

Uniform Tire Quality Grade (or UTQG) ratings, which are marked on the side of tires, give us details about tires and how they should be used. UTQG includes treadwear rating, traction grading and temperature rating. Treadwear rating has to do with how many miles a tire will last, traction grades are designed to give us an idea of how grippy a tire is, and temperature grades give us an idea of how a tire responds in high-heat scenarios. As tires move along the road, they build up heat, so to make sure they don't fail, we need high enough temperature ratings.