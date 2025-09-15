What Are The Warning Signs Of A Tire Blowout? Here's What To Look For

When tires sit out in the sun or are subject to especially dry conditions, they can develop cracks, especially in the sidewall. If you start to see cracks or cuts in the sidewall, it's time to look into replacing the tires. Even if they aren't cracked, though, tires can still be beyond their useful life. Like milk in the fridge, tires can go bad over time even if they're kept at the right temperature. Check the production dates on your tires to ensure you're not driving on compromised rubber, especially if you drive an older vehicle. Most manufacturers recommend replacing your tires every six years, even if there's still plenty of tread left.

On top of checking for cracks in the rubber, you should be regularly checking the tire pressure in your vehicle's tires and making sure it aligns with the manufacturer's specifications. Low pressure alone can lead to a blowout. Lots of modern cars have tire pressure monitoring systems that allow you to do this via computer on your dashboard, but if your car doesn't have one of these systems, tire pressure gauges are relatively easy to purchase and use. Tire pressures change based on ambient temperature, so be sure to keep an eye on pressures year-round, even if your tire isn't leaking, and especially if you live in an area with big fluctuations in temperature.