Unplugging Certain Auto Accessories Can Positively Impact Your Car's Battery Life
It's common for car batteries to lose charge over time when the car isn't being used thanks to parasitic drain. Electrical systems like alarms still need to draw a small amount of power when the car isn't being driven, and over time, that will take its toll on the battery's charge levels. Modern cars often see higher levels of parasitic draw than older vehicles thanks to the higher number of electrical systems that need to be kept running. A small amount of drain is normal, but excessive parasitic drain can be a cause for concern. It might be a sign that there's an issue with your car that needs repairing, but it's worth checking that you're not accidentally draining the battery with an accessory first.
The most common place to plug in such accessories is your car's 12V outlet. If you regularly find that your car's battery level drains faster than you expect it to, it's worth making sure that all accessories are unplugged from the outlet when you park the car for an extended period. That can include anything from phone chargers to sat navs and dash cams. Modern cars often have other power outlets dotted around the cabin, so be sure to unplug any accessories from those too. Plenty of car dashboard accessories can be useful, but your car battery won't thank you if you always leave them plugged in.
There are other common causes of battery drain
If removing all of your car's powered accessories doesn't solve excessive battery drain, there are a few other common causes that it's worth being aware of. If you regularly drive very short distances and don't ever take longer journeys, your car might not be able to properly recharge its battery before you park it.
Taking a longer drive once a week can help ensure that the battery stays topped up. If you have a newer car with a proximity sensor for the key fob, then leaving your keys too close to the car for a long time can also potentially have a negative impact on battery life.
If you spot any signs that your car battery needs replacing, then unplugging accessories or moving your keys is unlikely to fix the problem. Common signs that it's time for a replacement include malfunctions with your car's electrical systems, including power windows or lights, and the engine taking longer to start than usual. Any drivers who regularly leave their car for long periods of time without driving it are much more likely to end up with a flat battery, and so a trickle charger that can keep the car's battery charged might be worth investing in.