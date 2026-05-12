Unplugging Certain Auto Accessories Can Positively Impact Your Car's Battery Life

It's common for car batteries to lose charge over time when the car isn't being used thanks to parasitic drain. Electrical systems like alarms still need to draw a small amount of power when the car isn't being driven, and over time, that will take its toll on the battery's charge levels. Modern cars often see higher levels of parasitic draw than older vehicles thanks to the higher number of electrical systems that need to be kept running. A small amount of drain is normal, but excessive parasitic drain can be a cause for concern. It might be a sign that there's an issue with your car that needs repairing, but it's worth checking that you're not accidentally draining the battery with an accessory first.

The most common place to plug in such accessories is your car's 12V outlet. If you regularly find that your car's battery level drains faster than you expect it to, it's worth making sure that all accessories are unplugged from the outlet when you park the car for an extended period. That can include anything from phone chargers to sat navs and dash cams. Modern cars often have other power outlets dotted around the cabin, so be sure to unplug any accessories from those too. Plenty of car dashboard accessories can be useful, but your car battery won't thank you if you always leave them plugged in.