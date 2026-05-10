5 Circular Saws That Outshine Milwaukee's In Price And Quality

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A good circular saw is an essential tool for everything from construction and DIY repair to home woodworking, but there are a lot of different qualities that one might look for in one. Portability, blade size, power, speed, handle style, adjustability, and other factors can all play a role in what makes a circular saw right for your individual needs.

Milwaukee has a whole host of circular saws in its current lineup to accommodate many of these needs. There are a few corded models listed on the Milwaukee website, though these seem to be out of stock at most major retailers as the brand leans into its cordless platforms. The company's smaller 12V system has the M12 Fuel 5 ⅜-inch Circular Saw, while the larger 28V system has the M28 6 ½-inch Circular Saw. But the majority of the options are part of the popular Milwaukee M18 tool system. This boasts 6 ½-inch saws in standard and plunge track models, 7 ½-inch saws in standard, Fuel, and rear handle models, and an M18 Fuel 10 ¼-inch Rear Handle model is on the way.

Suffice to say, that's a pretty wide variety. What's more, Milwaukee is often considered one of the best power tool brands on the market, and these saws are all frequently rated as some of the best options currently available. Even so, no brand is the top of its class in every category. There are even tools out there that can outperform one of the Milwaukee models in some metrics while also being available at a lower price.