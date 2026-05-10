Sony's AI Robot Took On Human Table Tennis Pros – Here's Who Came Out On Top

To reach an elite level in any sport, athletes need to combine split-second reaction times with a deep knowledge of playing techniques and a high level of physical agility. Take, for example, table tennis, where if a player loses track of the ball for even the smallest amount of time or misjudges its trajectory, they'll lose the point. Table tennis has been used as a way to test the capability of robots for a while now, but in a new study published in the journal Nature, Sony has detailed how it built what it calls the first robotic system that can compete with elite-level table tennis players.

In the study, Sony pitted Ace, its table tennis-playing robot, against five elite-level athletes and two professional athletes. It defined elite athletes as those with more than a decade of playing experience who participated in regional or national table tennis championships in Japan. A step above those players were the professional athletes, who both compete in the Japanese professional table tennis league. In the initial study, the robot managed to win seven out of 13 games it played against elite-level athletes, but it only won one out of seven games against the professionals.