What Parts Of The Engine Are The Most Prone To Carbon Buildup?

You may or may not notice the initial hints of carbon buildup. They typically show up as a little roughness at idle or slightly lower mileage – until one day your check engine light turns on because one or more engine parts have given out because of it. The main culprit is incomplete combustion, which leaves behind unburned fuel, oil vapor, and soot that ends up coating engine surfaces over time.

Components exposed to these byproducts are naturally the most vulnerable. The biggest victim is usually the intake valves – the parts responsible for managing the flow of air and fuel into the engine.

Gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines are largely to blame for that. In these engines, fuel is sprayed directly into the combustion chamber, which means it never passes over the valves on its way in. This is different from older port fuel injection (PFI) engines, where fuel would wash right over them, essentially keeping them rinsed. Without that, the valves are left exposed to particles from the air intake and crankcase ventilation system. Things can get bad enough that the valves eventually struggle to open and close properly, disrupting airflow and causing rough running. In worse cases, the valve itself can burn out.