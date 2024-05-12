GDI Vs PFI Engines: What's The Difference?

Fuel injection was one of the most important discoveries in the automotive space, and follows the concept of introducing fuel into the combustion chamber of an engine through an electronically controlled valve. Modern-day vehicles are quite smart, and have microcomputers that dictate when and how much fuel is delivered to the engine, depending on the driving conditions at that given point in time.

PFI, or Port Fuel Injection, was introduced in the late 1980s and offered more precise control over the air to fuel mixture. In this design, the injector is located in such a manner that the fuel is sprayed into the intake valve of the engine. Here, the fuel mixes with air before being directed into the combustion chamber.

GDI, or Gasoline Direct Injection, on the other hand, applies a slightly different approach to the fuel injection process. Instead of spraying it in the intake manifolds, the fuel injector is located close to the spark plug, allowing the fuel to be injected directly into the combustion chamber, where it then mixes with the air that's let in through the valve.