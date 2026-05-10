Why The US Navy Never Flew The F-15 Eagle

Since the F-15 Eagle first flew in the early '70s, the jet has been at the center of the USAF's plans, even with the introduction of fifth-generation upstarts like the ultra-advanced F-35 Lightning II. Now aged over fifty years, the F-15 should probably be looking forward to retirement, but no. Instead, the jet's importance to the USAF is such that it's likely to remain in service until the 2040s at least.

This raises an interesting point. If the F-15 Eagle has been such a successful fighter for the USAF, why didn't the Navy get in on the act and use the fighter on its aircraft carriers? This is not as unlikely a scenario as it might sound; there was a time when the prospect of a naval F-15N Sea Eagle flying the flag from American carriers was a very real one.

Ultimately, the Navy opted for another '70s fighter, the F-14 Tomcat, which became a mainstay of Naval aviation before it was retired in 2006. On the face of it, the Navy's decision to opt for the Tomcat instead of the F-15 Eagle seems strange, especially as the Eagle was a substantially cheaper option than the Grumman-built F-14 Tomcat. However, adapting the F-15 for sea operations wasn't as simple as attaching an arrestor hook. Instead, the required modifications to the airframe would have resulted in a much heavier aircraft that was not as compelling as the Tomcat.