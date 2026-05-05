Ryobi Just Revealed Two New High-Capacity 18V One+ Edge Batteries
Ryobi's 18V One+ lineup has received two high-capacity additions. Marked "Coming Soon" on the company's site as of May 2026, these 8Ah and 12Ah Lithium Edge batteries take the platform's performance and runtime specs even further for cordless tool users. Ryobi says these batteries are premium options within the One+ ecosystem, and they'll be available in both single- and two-pack configurations.
Both batteries come with Ryobi's Edge Advantage, which means you get extended runtime and improved thermal performance within the One+ ecosystem. The 12Ah model is rated to deliver up to twice the power and up to 10 times the runtime compared to standard solutions. The 8Ah version targets similar power gains with up to eight times the runtime.
Each battery uses tabless cell technology, which Ryobi claims will improve energy transfer efficiency by reducing internal resistance. That should help your tools to sustain higher performance levels during more demanding tasks. You won't find that with Ryobi's standard One+ batteries, which are tabbed. Both packs also feature IntelliCell electronics, which actively manage power output and runtime to keep tools operating at peak efficiency under load.
Other features of Ryobi's two new One+ Edge batteries
Each new Edge model also incorporates Ryobi's Cool-Core Pro battery technology. This involves upgraded heat sinks and laser-welded cell straps to reduce the battery's operating temperatures. By running cooler, the batteries can last longer and perform better.
Ryobi has also equipped both batteries with a reinforced outer design with enhanced impact resistance and anti-vibration features. These elements protect the battery from damage, whether it's during transport or extended use on high-vibration tools. You also get a built-in LED fuel gauge on each unit for a clear, high-visibility indicator of the battery's remaining charge.
When paired with one of Ryobi's fast chargers, the 12Ah battery can hit 80% charge in as little as 55 minutes. The 8Ah version can reach the same level in approximately 35 minutes. These 18V One+ batteries will work with any tool in the system and come with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.