Ryobi Just Revealed Two New High-Capacity 18V One+ Edge Batteries

Ryobi's 18V One+ lineup has received two high-capacity additions. Marked "Coming Soon" on the company's site as of May 2026, these 8Ah and 12Ah Lithium Edge batteries take the platform's performance and runtime specs even further for cordless tool users. Ryobi says these batteries are premium options within the One+ ecosystem, and they'll be available in both single- and two-pack configurations.

Both batteries come with Ryobi's Edge Advantage, which means you get extended runtime and improved thermal performance within the One+ ecosystem. The 12Ah model is rated to deliver up to twice the power and up to 10 times the runtime compared to standard solutions. The 8Ah version targets similar power gains with up to eight times the runtime.

Each battery uses tabless cell technology, which Ryobi claims will improve energy transfer efficiency by reducing internal resistance. That should help your tools to sustain higher performance levels during more demanding tasks. You won't find that with Ryobi's standard One+ batteries, which are tabbed. Both packs also feature IntelliCell electronics, which actively manage power output and runtime to keep tools operating at peak efficiency under load.