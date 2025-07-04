What Does Ryobi's EDGE Technology Actually Do?

Ryobi would not be the industry titan it is today without finding ways to innovate. One of the company's most unique developments in recent years has been its highly touted EDGE technology. This moniker applies to a new line of ONE+ 18V and 40V batteries from the brand. There's been plenty of hype surrounding the EDGE line, but what exactly makes it such a gamechanger?

Ryobi EDGE batteries are designed to work the same as any other battery from the company, only with noticeably improved efficiency. This is largely attributed to their employment of 21700 lithium-ion cells, which provide greater energy storage and density. With this, they can communicate better with devices they're connected to, allowing users to get the most out of their power tool batteries, both when in use and not.

According to Ryobi, EDGE batteries deliver up to twice as much power and four times as long a runtime as older Ryobi batteries. Aiding in their overall longevity is a built-in temperature control system. Additionally, they possess exceptional charging capabilities, fueling up in half an hour when using a Ryobi Rapid Charger.

It's clear that the Ryobi EDGE has a lot to boast about. But given Ryobi's overall stellar reputation as one of the best major power tool brands, the EDGE has a lot to live up to as longtime Ryobi users alike grow accustomed to the new system.