What Does Ryobi's EDGE Technology Actually Do?
Ryobi would not be the industry titan it is today without finding ways to innovate. One of the company's most unique developments in recent years has been its highly touted EDGE technology. This moniker applies to a new line of ONE+ 18V and 40V batteries from the brand. There's been plenty of hype surrounding the EDGE line, but what exactly makes it such a gamechanger?
Ryobi EDGE batteries are designed to work the same as any other battery from the company, only with noticeably improved efficiency. This is largely attributed to their employment of 21700 lithium-ion cells, which provide greater energy storage and density. With this, they can communicate better with devices they're connected to, allowing users to get the most out of their power tool batteries, both when in use and not.
According to Ryobi, EDGE batteries deliver up to twice as much power and four times as long a runtime as older Ryobi batteries. Aiding in their overall longevity is a built-in temperature control system. Additionally, they possess exceptional charging capabilities, fueling up in half an hour when using a Ryobi Rapid Charger.
It's clear that the Ryobi EDGE has a lot to boast about. But given Ryobi's overall stellar reputation as one of the best major power tool brands, the EDGE has a lot to live up to as longtime Ryobi users alike grow accustomed to the new system.
How does the EDGE compare to the original Ryobi battery?
With their advanced capabilities, the Ryobi EDGE line of batteries doesn't come cheap. At The Home Depot, where they are exclusively sold, they range in price from the $129 18V ONE+ EDGE to the $299 the 40V 8Ah battery. Such a price tag should promise some serious power and, thankfully, Ryobi has once again delivered.
Since its release, experts across the field have put the EDGE to the test by seeing how it compares to older models. A test conducted by Pro Tool Reviews in September 2024 compared the capabilities of a 4Ah EDGE battery with those of a regular 4Ah, a 4Ah high performance, and an 8Ah high performance battery.
Using the battery to power up a brushless compact circular saw, a brushless chainsaw, and a brushless hammer drill on various materials and at different speeds, the EDGE consistently proved to be swifter than the older models, even if only by a second or two. The EDGE's compact build comes in far lighter than regular 18V and especially the heavy 40V batteries, which was also an advantage during the test as it made the tool easier to move about.
Home improvement specialist Mark Thomas conducted a similar experiment on YouTube, by comparing a 4Ah EDGE with a standard 4Ah battery. Along with finding the EDGE to be faster on average while using a hammer drill and circular saw, he also found that each tool stalled out far less when using the higher-powered option. If these results are anything to go by, the Ryobi EDGE is sure to become a fan-favorite in the years ahead.