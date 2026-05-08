What Does D/S Mean On An Automatic Gear Shift?

Depending on the make of the car you are in, "D" and "S" are typically marked separately, but they bring one of two things to mind. "D" stands for Drive, while "S" stands for Sport. That said, there are a few cars where D and S are actually marked together on the gear selector, or sometimes as a dedicated button near the center console. It's one of those things that doesn't really explain itself, especially considering what S means on a gear shift can vary depending on what you drive. As you may have guessed, the letters do break down to Drive and Sport, but the way they actually behave behind the scenes varies quite a bit from brand to brand.

Again, most cars have the two modes marked separately. But you'll spot them paired up on Honda and Acura models, plus cars from the VW Group (including Volkswagen, Audi, and a handful of other stablemates). It works a little differently across both brands, too.