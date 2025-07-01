What Does 'S' Mean On Your Gear Shift And How Is It Different From Drive Mode?
If you're a new driver — or you're new to the world of automatic transmissions — it's always helpful to brush up on what the letters on the shifter actually do. Alongside P, R, N, and D, plenty of cars have an S on the shifter. The S stands for Sport mode, and it will change the car's behavior to maximize performance. Exactly what Sport mode does will vary between car makes and models.
In some cars, engaging Sport mode simply means that the transmission will change gears at higher revs, giving you a slight performance boost. In other cars, it allows drivers to simulate a manual transmission via the paddles behind the steering wheel. Some cars feature an S on the shifter, which only changes the transmission's behavior alongside a separate Sport mode button that changes the other aspects of the car's setup, like the suspension and throttle responsiveness.
The easiest way to work out what Sport mode does in your car is to try it out for yourself. Make sure you're on a suitably empty stretch of road, select S, and see if you notice a difference in the way that the car responds. You'll notice the most difference if the road has plenty of twists and turns, since most Sport modes optimize a car's performance for these kinds of roads. In most cases, it won't make as much of a difference in highway driving, and it can bring more downsides than benefits.
What are the downsides of using sport mode?
The biggest downside of using any car's Sport mode is that drivers will see a drop in efficiency. Whether your car's Sport mode makes a minor or major difference to its performance, having the car configured for maximum power and responsiveness will almost always mean that it consumes more fuel.
On a twisty road, the added driving fun that Sport mode can bring should mean that you won't be worried about a drop in mpg figures. However, if you leave the car in Sport mode on a long highway drive, you won't necessarily notice the performance changes, but you might still end up wasting fuel. If you're passing a slow-moving vehicle, you could engage sport mode to maximize your car's acceleration, but be sure to switch back again when you're back to cruising normally.
The S on the gear shifter is only one of several additional letters that can sometimes appear alongside the core transmission modes. If your car has a B on the shifter, it's worth knowing exactly what it's good for, and if there are any other letters or modes that you're not sure about, it's always a good idea to consult your car's owner manual.