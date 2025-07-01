What Does 'S' Mean On Your Gear Shift And How Is It Different From Drive Mode?

If you're a new driver — or you're new to the world of automatic transmissions — it's always helpful to brush up on what the letters on the shifter actually do. Alongside P, R, N, and D, plenty of cars have an S on the shifter. The S stands for Sport mode, and it will change the car's behavior to maximize performance. Exactly what Sport mode does will vary between car makes and models.

In some cars, engaging Sport mode simply means that the transmission will change gears at higher revs, giving you a slight performance boost. In other cars, it allows drivers to simulate a manual transmission via the paddles behind the steering wheel. Some cars feature an S on the shifter, which only changes the transmission's behavior alongside a separate Sport mode button that changes the other aspects of the car's setup, like the suspension and throttle responsiveness.

The easiest way to work out what Sport mode does in your car is to try it out for yourself. Make sure you're on a suitably empty stretch of road, select S, and see if you notice a difference in the way that the car responds. You'll notice the most difference if the road has plenty of twists and turns, since most Sport modes optimize a car's performance for these kinds of roads. In most cases, it won't make as much of a difference in highway driving, and it can bring more downsides than benefits.