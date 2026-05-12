The Best Way To Stop Fluid Leaks In Your Car Before They Start

In many cases, your vehicle's age is to blame for fluid leaks. After all, if you're a daily driver, it's not uncommon to find minor or major signs of wear and tear on gaskets, hoses, seals, and fluid lines. Radiators and transmission pans can also degrade over time, and they can easily turn small leaks into serious issues if left unchecked. For these reasons, you'll want to make it a habit to routinely inspect and replace any damaged parts.

If you are comfortable performing an inspection yourself, start by checking the engine bay. Be sure to take a look at components like the oil pan, transmission seals, and radiator, which experience a lot of heat and pressure. As part of your inspection, check the fluid lines and hoses for cracks, brittleness, bulges, and soft spots. These are often some of the items to fail first, especially in high-mileage cars. You'll also want to have your gaskets inspected. While they are built to withstand harsh conditions, they are one of the most common sources of oil leaks.

Don't forget to check if your Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) valve is dirty as well. Not only will a clogged PCV illuminate your check engine light, but it can lead to oil leaks. It's also wise that you keep tabs on all fluid levels and conditions. If your oil, coolant, or transmission fluid seems contaminated, old, or contains grime, that's a pretty solid sign they need to be replaced. Of course, if you feel overwhelmed by performing this inspection yourself, you can always take your car into the shop to have it done.