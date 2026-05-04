US Navy's Newest Destroyer Enters Sea Trials To Put 100,000 HP Engines To The Test

The development of sophisticated destroyers is one important reason the U.S. military no longer uses battleships. Guided missile destroyers of the famed Arleigh Burke class, in particular, are some of the Navy's most formidable. In late April 2026, one of the latest additions to its ranks, USS Patrick Gallagher, began intensive final testing with manufacturer General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, prior to entering the U.S. Navy fleet proper.

The journey took the vessel along the Kennebec River to a harbor in Portland, where it docked to bring on a new crew to conduct further testing. Sea trials for a new naval vessel have to determine whether it can perform according to its design specifications, and they're typically divided into Builder's Trials and Acceptance Trials.

The former consists of reviews of the ship's components individually and its performance while underway, and is carried out by the manufacturer. In Acceptance Trials, the Board of Inspection and Survey for the U.S. Navy is often in attendance and will ultimately bring the vessel into the fleet if it meets their requirements. Even then, Final Contract Trials may be performed after entering service.

USS Patrick Gallagher is powered by a quartet of gas turbines, General Electric LM2500 models boasting a total of 100,000 HP. The generators are developed by Rolls-Royce, and the destroyer itself is set to be a formidable threat to surface, air, and underwater threats. Its arsenal will include MK-46 torpedoes, the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile, and the Vertical Launch ASROC missile. Like all Arleigh Burke-class vessels, it'll be a huge asset to the force, but will have to undergo these grueling maneuvering, navigation, and performance tests before officially entering service.