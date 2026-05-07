5 Lightweight Motorcycles That Happen To Be Great For Long Distances

One of the great pleasures of owning a motorcycle is taking it for long trips on the open road, but not every bike can do this comfortably. One reason you might not want to buy a sport bike, for instance, is that they place the rider in an aggressive sitting position that is great for aerodynamics, but can get uncomfortable quickly. They also tend to have smaller tank sizes and can vibrate more.

Traditional wisdom would say that the best kind of bike for a long road trip is something heavy, like a touring motorcycle or a cruiser. These large bikes tend to be more stable, comfortable, and generally easier to ride over long distances. That doesn't mean that they're your only option, however.

There are a lot of lighter motorcycles out there — especially smaller adventure bikes — that are pretty decent for long-distance riding. These won't be competing with massive machines like the Honda Goldwing in terms of luxury, and certainly not in terms of power. That said, a few of these lighter bikes can offer a degree of comfort and performance that makes them better suited to long distances than many of their peers.