What's The Top Speed For Kawasaki's Versys-X 300 & How Much Does It Cost?

The Japanese-owned Kawasaki Motor Corp. is renowned for producing high-performance motorcycles utilized by professional riders on race tracks and dirt tracks across the globe. The company, of course, also makes countless other modes of transportation designed for fun off-road and on the water, and even a full line of more consumer-focused bikes better suited to the weekend riders and commuters of the world.

In that latter category, The Versys-X 300 has proven a standout in Kawasaki's line of street-centric bikes because it's arguably one of the more versatile motorcycles of the bunch. Since its 2017 debut, the Versys-X 300 took inspiration from Kawasaki's legendary Ninja; combining the power of Kawasaki's 296cc Twin-Cylinder engine, with the relative comfort of a cruiser, to make a bike that's theoretically as good for a quick trip into the city as a leisurely ride through the countryside.

In their 2020 review of the Versys-X 300, Cycle World noted the bike has been successful in that endeavor, though they did claim it struggled in off-road environments, and that the ride was less comfortable when approaching top speed. If you're wondering how fast Kawasaki's Versys-X 300, it tops out at about 90 mph, according to Cycle World. Sure, that top speed may not do it for the Ninja-loving speed demons among Kawasaki's fanbase, but those speeds should more than satisfy any motorcycle enthusiast looking for a steady ride to the office that can still get their blood pumping on the open road.