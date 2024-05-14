What's The Top Speed For Kawasaki's Versys-X 300 & How Much Does It Cost?
The Japanese-owned Kawasaki Motor Corp. is renowned for producing high-performance motorcycles utilized by professional riders on race tracks and dirt tracks across the globe. The company, of course, also makes countless other modes of transportation designed for fun off-road and on the water, and even a full line of more consumer-focused bikes better suited to the weekend riders and commuters of the world.
In that latter category, The Versys-X 300 has proven a standout in Kawasaki's line of street-centric bikes because it's arguably one of the more versatile motorcycles of the bunch. Since its 2017 debut, the Versys-X 300 took inspiration from Kawasaki's legendary Ninja; combining the power of Kawasaki's 296cc Twin-Cylinder engine, with the relative comfort of a cruiser, to make a bike that's theoretically as good for a quick trip into the city as a leisurely ride through the countryside.
In their 2020 review of the Versys-X 300, Cycle World noted the bike has been successful in that endeavor, though they did claim it struggled in off-road environments, and that the ride was less comfortable when approaching top speed. If you're wondering how fast Kawasaki's Versys-X 300, it tops out at about 90 mph, according to Cycle World. Sure, that top speed may not do it for the Ninja-loving speed demons among Kawasaki's fanbase, but those speeds should more than satisfy any motorcycle enthusiast looking for a steady ride to the office that can still get their blood pumping on the open road.
Kawasaki's Versys-X 300 has a buyer-friendly price tag
Speed is, of course, far from the only factor a motorcyclist will need to account for when considering whether or not to purchase a Kawasaki Versys-X 300, and it should go without saying that cost will be near the top of the list. It may even be the primary deciding factor for folks looking to buy a motorcycle.
If the bike's price point is the make-or-break factor in your decision, you'll probably be pretty happy with what you see with the Versys-X 300. Stock versions of the 2024 model are going for $6,199 MSRP. That buyer-friendly price shouldn't be surprising given that the Versys-X 300 is tabbed as a no-nonsense cruising bike. However, those looking to jazz the bike up before purchase can add accessories like plastic hand guards and an auxiliary LED light set. Likewise, you can make your Versys-X 300 a little more commute-friendly by adding a set of lockable saddle bags as well.
How you choose to accessorize the Versys-X 300 will no doubt change depending on how you plan to use it. But if you're new to the motorcycle scene and need a slick, straight-forward bike for your commute, you might find a lot to like in the Versys-X 300 outside its beyond-palatable Kawasaki sticker price. Yes, the same may also be true if you have years of highway miles under your belt and merely need a steady roller to get you from point A to point B in style. Whatever the case, getting Kawasaki quality at such an affordable price should be a welcome bonus.