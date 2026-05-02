4 Useful 3D Print Ideas For Home Depot Fans
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Are you one of those people that ends up at Home Depot every weekend? If parking beneath the large orange sign brings tingles down your spine and the endless rows of hardware, plumbing supplies, and kitchen appliances is your happy place, you're likely an avid DIYer. You've filled your garage or work space with a wide array of tools, from the classics like a tape measure and hammer to essential power tools to wood glue, painter's tape, clamps, and more.
Hobbyists and DIYers are increasingly adding 3D printers to their at-home arsenal of tools. Also called additive manufacturing, 3D printing uses a digital file and creates objects layer by layer. In the professional world, it's used in the automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and education industries, among many others. At home, it's a popular way to make toys, inexpensive replacement parts, décor, and more. If you're a Home Depot fanatic with a 3D printer at home, you can make more than just plastic dragons and cord organizers, however. Here are four ideas to enhance a Home Depot product that you already own or to simply show off your love for the big box hardware store.
Five-gallon bucket spout
Some painting projects are small, requiring only a gallon or two of paint and a small selection of tools. But if you're tackling a large job, such as a new exterior paint job, you may pick up one of the large five-gallon buckets of Behr paint sold at Home Depot. The home improvement store also sells large buckets of primer, sealer, stain and more. These buckets are often a cost-effective choice, but it's not always easy to pour paint or sealer out of a large bucket into a smaller container. The liquid tends to glug, splash, and spill, making a big mess.
This spout cap designed specifically for Behr five-gallon buckets can save you from spills. It's a simple fix, but this cap attaches to the top of the bucket after you remove the lid, allowing users to neatly pour paint or other liquids in a controlled manner. It also prevents drips down the side of the bucket. This design features one file and users report that it fits well on Behr buckets.
Bucket pencil holder
Speaking of buckets, Home Depot's orange, five-gallon "Homer" buckets are iconic, durable, versatile and, of course, extremely recognizable. Bright orange in color, these buckets cost less than $4 and are labeled a best-seller on Home Depot's website. The lids are sold separately and the retailer warns that while they're not food-safe, they can be used in countless other ways, from gardening to storage to cleaning and car washing.
If you or someone you know thinks these buckets are the best thing since sliced bread, check out this 3D-printed pencil holder designed to mimic the celebrated Homer bucket. The print includes three files: the body of the bucket, which includes the molded rim; a design for the wire bucket handle; and the white handhold that makes carrying the full-size bucket more comfortable. The handle should easily snap into the printed bucket pencil holder, and a dab of glue is needed to add the white handhold. This little holder can be used for more than just pencils or pens and can hold screwdrivers, craft supplies, or even plants.
Red rack add-ons
The eye-catching five-shelf heavy duty metal shelving units sold by Home Depot and made by Husky are often called red racks by fans because of the signature color of their powder-coated finish. These shelves are marketed for garage storage with easy assembly and a robust design. Each shelf can hold up to 1,000 pounds and are adjustable to hold boxes, bins, tools, and more. The five-shelf version is $169 at time of writing.
If you already have one or more of these shelves in your home, you can easily enhance its functionality with a few 3D-printed additions. These hooks are designed specifically for the Home Depot shelves. The design includes three files for hooks that attach at the front of the shelves, on the left side, or on the right side. Reviewers like the design and several state that the hooks fit well. This can holder is also designed for the red racks. Originally made with hairspray cans in mind, it will fit anything with a width of about 2.5 inches or smaller. Finally, this print is intended to hold glue but has two inserts that could hold a range of objects, from pens to tools to other small containers.
Handle for cellular shades
If you don't like the look of curtains, prefer a minimalist design, or are simply seeking a simple way to control light and add privacy to a room, window shades are an easy, cost-efficient option. Shades can easily filter or block light and can reduce heat loss in the winter. They can also help keep your room cooler on those hot summer days, and you can quickly pull them down if you have a nosy neighbor.
You can opt for expensive blinds or smart shades, but Home Depot sells the Home Decorators Collection of window shades starting at under $40 per shade. These cellular shades have pleated, honeycomb-shaped cells and are cordless for easy up and down, but they lack any sort of handle. Some owners may have difficulty adjusting their height, and your hands may gradually dirty the shade.
Adding a handle is easy with this 3D print design. Users can adjust the size of the handle for their preference, and it snaps onto the bottom of the Home Decorators shades. The designer does advise printers to use more flexible plastic so that the handle doesn't break when you're adding it to the shade.