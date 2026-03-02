The One Tool Pros Say Takes The Pain Out Of DIY Home Painting
When you want to spruce up your home, a proper paint job can make all the difference. It can increase curb appeal and even take the value of your house a notch higher without costing a fortune. However, it's also worth noting that, while painting is definitely one of those DIY home improvement projects you should try before calling the pros, it's not always as easy as it seems. To bring your vision to life, you'll have to prepare properly, use proper techniques, and consider the right color. And having the right painting tools in your arsenal can also save the day.
If you're planning to paint your home, you'll probably equip yourself with a basic paint kit — so, standard rollers, paintbrushes, a drop cloth, a ladder, and painter's tape. And while they'll get the job done, one challenge that you'll likely encounter is painting those hard-to-reach surfaces with precision and enough coverage. Sure, a ladder will help reach those tough areas, but it's not always the best idea. Having to move up and down can be a nuisance, not to mention it can be a little dangerous because of the fall risk. That's where an extension pole comes in. In fact, according to YouTuber Jeremy Vassar, a professional painter and co-owner of Handyworks Painting LLC, an extension pole is one of those must-have painting tools that will save you time and energy in the long run.
Is an extension pole worth buying?
It's easy to overlook an extension pole. After all, painting most high and awkward areas inside can be reached with a step ladder. But if you're going to be climbing and repositioning the ladder a lot, it will streamline things significantly.
Generally speaking, painting can be physically demanding. You'll have to bend your back, stretch your arms, and even strain your neck. If you're using a roller frame (no extension pole) to paint a whole house, that repetitive motion will probably result in back and neck strain, as well as fatigue. This is why an extension pole is one of the important tools you need if you want to save the day when painting. With an adjustable length that allows you to paint hard-to-reach areas in an upright standing position, it minimizes strain on the shoulders, back, and neck during long projects.
Even better, most paint roller extension poles, like this Bates Extension 3FT Pole, feature an ergonomic handle for maximum comfort. They also play a crucial role in speeding up your painting process and in achieving a cleaner finish by ensuring that your paint coverage is consistent. Aside from painting, these poles also offer other perks, like making cleaning hard-to-reach gutters less of a neck-breaking chore. You can even use them alongside a broom or dusting attachments to get rid of spiderwebs before painting or to clean windows.