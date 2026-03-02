The One Tool Pros Say Takes The Pain Out Of DIY Home Painting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want to spruce up your home, a proper paint job can make all the difference. It can increase curb appeal and even take the value of your house a notch higher without costing a fortune. However, it's also worth noting that, while painting is definitely one of those DIY home improvement projects you should try before calling the pros, it's not always as easy as it seems. To bring your vision to life, you'll have to prepare properly, use proper techniques, and consider the right color. And having the right painting tools in your arsenal can also save the day.

If you're planning to paint your home, you'll probably equip yourself with a basic paint kit — so, standard rollers, paintbrushes, a drop cloth, a ladder, and painter's tape. And while they'll get the job done, one challenge that you'll likely encounter is painting those hard-to-reach surfaces with precision and enough coverage. Sure, a ladder will help reach those tough areas, but it's not always the best idea. Having to move up and down can be a nuisance, not to mention it can be a little dangerous because of the fall risk. That's where an extension pole comes in. In fact, according to YouTuber Jeremy Vassar, a professional painter and co-owner of Handyworks Painting LLC, an extension pole is one of those must-have painting tools that will save you time and energy in the long run.