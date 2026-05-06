Not The Ford Ranger Or Toyota Tundra: This Truck Has The Lowest 5-Year Depreciation

One of the reasons so many buyers are drawn to pickup trucks, apart from their obvious versatility, is that they generally hold their value quite well. As vehicles that can both carry passengers in comfort every day and perform important work tasks, there's a constant demand for used trucks — be it newer, lightly-used examples or workhorses that are a couple of decades old.

When looking at newer trucks specifically, buyers can take some solace knowing that, despite their high price tags, many of today's trucks have high resale values — or, at least, higher than the average vehicle. Data from iSeeCars backs this up, showing that among all vehicle segments, pickup trucks hold their value the best, coming in slightly ahead of fuel-slipping hybrids and far ahead of SUVs.

Not all trucks hold their value equally, though, and when looking at the best trucks by the five-year depreciation standard, there's one pickup that beats them all. It's not the popular Chevy Silverado or the best-selling Ford F-150 — in fact, it's not even a full-size truck at all. According to iSeeCars, the lowest depreciating truck over five years is the mid-sized Toyota Tacoma. What's even more impressive is that the Tacoma doesn't just beat other trucks in resale value; it's actually the fourth-best vehicle outright and mixes it with some of the most in-demand, high-dollar sports cars on the market today.