Gas Or Diesel? This Engine Can Run On Both At The Same Time

As fuel prices surge in 2026, electric vehicle owners may be feeling a bit smug. The remainder of us are currently paying an average of $4.30 per gallon for gas, or $5.49 for diesel. Some lucky states are paying a bit less, while Californians are paying more than $6 per gallon. It's a hit on our budgets and wallets, and there's no relief in sight.

Making the switch to an electric vehicle is a substantial adjustment, and many drivers may not feel ready. They may be concerned that the infrastructure doesn't fully support the technology and worry about the availability of chargers. While there are few alternatives, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are at work on a novel concept: an engine that uses both gasoline and diesel.

Called the Reactivity Controlled Compression Ignition (RCCI) engine, this concept is just that — a theory that exists only in the lab, at least for now. Combining the fuels means this engine achieves a fuel-to-power conversion rate of up to 60%. Typical gasoline engines convert 30-40% of their fuel into power, while the average diesel engine converts about 45-50%, meaning the RCCI engine is a much more fuel-efficient idea. Here's how it works.