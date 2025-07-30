5 US States With The Fewest Public EV Chargers

For prospective electric vehicle (EV) buyers and existing EV owners, range anxiety is a primary concern. At-home charging usually covers day-to-day driving, but it can be tough if you need to travel long distances and need to charge on the go. Any significant trip in an EV requires planning, especially if you live outside of the city where public chargers are harder to come by. Fortunately, things are getting better.

EV infrastructure has grown considerably in recent years. Today, there are about 75,000 publicly available EV charging stations throughout the United States, with more popping up all the time. Some stations only have a couple of chargers, while others can accommodate dozens or hundreds of vehicles. Taken altogether, there are more than 225,000 charging ports available. In recent years, the Department of Transportation (DOT) provided funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to state governments in order to improve EV charging infrastructure. Funding can cover up to 80% of installation, operation, maintenance, and more costs. It's worth noting that the NEVI program was halted in February of 2025, and the future of the program is unclear.

While things are improving for EV drivers nationwide, some states are more EV-friendly than others. If you're looking for somewhere to plug in while you're on the road, these are the five states where you'll have the hardest time, starting with the worst.