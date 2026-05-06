Buick Just Can't Seem To Sell This 2026 SUV

Buick is one of those car brands that screams "luxury" with many of its models. But while this might be fine for prospective buyers with deep pockets, car shoppers on a budget may find the automaker's selection a bit too pricey. Such is the case with the 2026 Buick Envision, one of a handful of cars sold in the USA that are built in China. The Envision's price is up over what it was the previous year thanks to U.S. tariffs. It's likely because of this that demand for the SUV is down, and Buick is left with a vehicle it can't seem to sell.

Buick, named the most reliable American car brand in 2025 by Consumer Reports, pushed the 2026 model to around $41,000. That's the price before destination for the base Preferred trim (about $4,500 more than the 2025 model), and that's on top of a previously applied $1,500 MSRP price bump as well as a $500 freight charge increase. Because of this jump, sales of the Envision dropped from 15,485 units sold in the first quarter of 2025 to just 4,485 in 2026.

Thanks to this massive drop in sales, dealers are left with more than 9,000 SUVs they're not moving. Additionally, Buick didn't significantly update the Envision from the previous model year. So instead of new tech or improved performance due to upgrades, the SUV received minor tweaks only. Potential buyers didn't get any additional value with the 2026 model, leaving them with little reason to justify paying the higher price tag.