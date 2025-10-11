Even With A Lackluster September, Buick Seems To Be A Brand On The Rise

The stats for Buick over the first three quarters of 2025 would seem to back that up, with the brand boasting total sales of close to 157,000 units. That boom in new vehicle sales continues an upswing by Buick that began in 2023 and carried through 2024, as the brand's focus on luxury-minded design and value continued to connect with U.S. consumers. As reflected in GM's Q3 numbers, Buick was outsold only by Chevrolet and GMC among the GM brands.

While it is not currently ranked as Buick's best-selling build, the sales numbers show that the Enclave has performed particularly well over the first three quarters of 2025, with GM boasting nine straight months of gains on the popular mid-size crossover SUV. Third quarter sales of that build are up some 3,078 units from Q3 in 2024. For what its worth, the 2025 Buick Enclave was also rated highly by our own SlashGear reviewer, who awarded it 9 stars out of 10 and bestowed upon the vehicle the Editor's Choice badge. ´

Overall, the Enclave saw the most significant increase in sales in Q3 from any of Buick's current offerings. The Envista is the only other Buick to boast an increase in sales over the same quarter last year, with that build topping the previous year's numbers by 282 units. Though the increase looks relatively modest, it still marked Envista's best ever Q3 market share.