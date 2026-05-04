The Advanced Fighter Jet Replacing The UAE's Mirage 2000-9

The Dassault Mirage 2000-9 has served as the UAEAF's interceptor for over two decades, filling a few gaps that the country's prevailing jet, the F-16, cannot. But it's on its way out, soon to be replaced with another, more capable model from the same manufacturer.

That replacement is the Rafale F4, the latest production standard of Dassault's twin-jet fighter aircraft. The Emiratis have gone all in on it too, signing for a whopping 80 units back in December 2021. The contract was worth $18 billion, though that figure also included 12 Caracal helicopters — the French military version of the Airbus Super Puma. It was such a big win for the French that Macron himself reportedly flew over to seal the deal. In fact, it remains the largest international Rafale order ever placed. The first unit was unveiled at the company's flight test center in January 2025, with deliveries scheduled for late 2026.

Ironically, the UAE had rebuffed an earlier French pitch for 60 Rafales in 2011. At the time, it had its sights on the Lockheed Martin F-35. But they had to circle back to the Rafales, though, when Washington itself stalled the F-35 deal, allegedly over concerns that the UAE was using Huawei 5G gear nationwide.

Whether that's a loss for the UAE is debatable, though, because the F4 jets being delivered are the most up-to-date version of the Rafale family. They feature upgrades like improved fire protection and avoidance systems, enhanced frontal optronics, and more. Demand for the variant is high, which is why production is being pushed hard to keep up, with Dassault having completed its 300th Rafale fighter jet in October 2025.