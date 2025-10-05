Who Made The Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet And Where Was It Manufactured?

When it comes to military aircraft, the Mirage 2000 is one of the most agile fighter jets flying today, and a mainstay of air forces around the world. Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, a French aerospace company, the Mirage 2000 is compact but very effective. The company oversaw every stage of the Mirage's initial creation, with multiple French facilities handling different components needed for production.

Dassault's Saint Cloud location was involved from the start, with production of the first Mirage 2000 prototype in 1977. The company's engineering offices, research labs, and workshops, were all located here. The fuselage for the Mirage 2000 was built in the company's Argenteuil location, which also handled the same work for other Mirage variants that followed. Final assembly for the fighter took place at Dassault's Mérignac facility, which not only houses construction but also conducts flight testing as well.

The Mirage 2000's first flight came a little over two months after the fighter was first commissioned. Built to replace Dassault's Mirage III, the new lightweight Mirage 2000's speed and agility made it a versatile force to be reckoned with. Able to exceed Mach 2 and successfully handling low speeds as well, the Mirage 2000 could maintain high angles of attack even when carrying weapons. Dassault eventually exported the fighter to several countries, including Brazil, Greece, and Peru, among others.