What Aircraft Fly Out Of Kirtland Air Force Base?
Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico is definitely one of the more oddball air bases. Compared to bases that house a lot of fighter jets, cargo planes, and long-range bombers, Kirtland's mission is more diverse and experimental. Home to the 377th Air Base Wing of the U.S. Air Force, this 50,132-acre base plays a major role in the Air Force's nuclear enterprise. It is also tasked with testing "non-conventional weapons, space and missile technology, laser warfare, and much more," according to the Air Force.
Due to the nature of the 377th wing's missions, Kirland's aircraft inventory is somewhat limited to what is being tested at any given time. However, Kirtland Air Force Base is also home to the 58th Special Operations Wing. While its mission is also in part designed to support the deployment of nuclear weapons, this wing also assists in Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) and special ops. Working in collaboration with the 150th Special Operations Wing, the 58th wing operates a host of different aircraft out of Kirtland.
Several search and rescue aircraft fly out of Kirkland
The aircraft roster of the 58th Special Operations Wing is typical of what you'd see from a CSAR wing. It flies three variations of the C-130 multipurpose plane. The first is the HC-130J Combat King II, a platform dedicated to CSAR. The second is the MC-130 Commando II, which, as the name implies, helps with special operations and can function as a refueling tanker if needed. Lastly, the 58th wing operates the AC-130J Ghostrider, also known as the "Angel of Death," which is a C-130 that has been heavily modified with 30-millimeter and 105-millimeter cannons as well as missiles.
In terms of helicopters, the 58th Special Operations Wing also flies the CV-22 Osprey, the UH-1N Huey, the CSAR-specific HH-60W Jolly Green II, the TH-1H Huey II, and the MH-139 Grey Wolf. Meanwhile, the 150th Special Operations Wing flies the C-26 Metroliner as a support plane. There may not be the same number of fighter jets flying out of Kirtland as there are on some other bases, but it certainly has plenty of aircraft on base that help accomplish its missions.