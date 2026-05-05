What Aircraft Fly Out Of Kirtland Air Force Base?

Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico is definitely one of the more oddball air bases. Compared to bases that house a lot of fighter jets, cargo planes, and long-range bombers, Kirtland's mission is more diverse and experimental. Home to the 377th Air Base Wing of the U.S. Air Force, this 50,132-acre base plays a major role in the Air Force's nuclear enterprise. It is also tasked with testing "non-conventional weapons, space and missile technology, laser warfare, and much more," according to the Air Force.

Due to the nature of the 377th wing's missions, Kirland's aircraft inventory is somewhat limited to what is being tested at any given time. However, Kirtland Air Force Base is also home to the 58th Special Operations Wing. While its mission is also in part designed to support the deployment of nuclear weapons, this wing also assists in Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) and special ops. Working in collaboration with the 150th Special Operations Wing, the 58th wing operates a host of different aircraft out of Kirtland.