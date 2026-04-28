Black Hawk Vs. HH-60W: What The Air Force Changed (And Why It Matters)

Since 2022, the Sikorsky HH-60W, dubbed the "Jolly Green II" (not to be confused with the much larger "Jolly Green Giant"), has been in service as the United States Air Force's combat search and rescue (CSAR) helicopter. Its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, claims that the HH-60W is the only helicopter made for the sole purpose of CSAR.

That's quite a claim, so what makes it different from the visually very similar UH-60 Black Hawk that's been in service for decades? After all, the HH-60W borrows a lot from the platform. Aside from mechanical components, however, the similarities are little more than skin deep.

What makes the Jolly Green II the perfect purpose-built CSAR helicopter? First, it's built for survivability. It has chaff and flare launchers to thwart surface-to-air missiles and potential airborne threats, and it has tech onboard to warn the crew if the enemy is firing at it or has achieved missile lock. Additionally, the exhaust vents are configured in such a way that the infrared signature is less noticeable, according to the U.S. Air Force.That survivability is bolstered by the addition of mounted 7.62-millimeter rotary guns (also called miniguns) or .50 caliber heavy machine guns.