Black Hawk Vs. HH-60W: What The Air Force Changed (And Why It Matters)
Since 2022, the Sikorsky HH-60W, dubbed the "Jolly Green II" (not to be confused with the much larger "Jolly Green Giant"), has been in service as the United States Air Force's combat search and rescue (CSAR) helicopter. Its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, claims that the HH-60W is the only helicopter made for the sole purpose of CSAR.
That's quite a claim, so what makes it different from the visually very similar UH-60 Black Hawk that's been in service for decades? After all, the HH-60W borrows a lot from the platform. Aside from mechanical components, however, the similarities are little more than skin deep.
What makes the Jolly Green II the perfect purpose-built CSAR helicopter? First, it's built for survivability. It has chaff and flare launchers to thwart surface-to-air missiles and potential airborne threats, and it has tech onboard to warn the crew if the enemy is firing at it or has achieved missile lock. Additionally, the exhaust vents are configured in such a way that the infrared signature is less noticeable, according to the U.S. Air Force.That survivability is bolstered by the addition of mounted 7.62-millimeter rotary guns (also called miniguns) or .50 caliber heavy machine guns.
Bigger inside and easier to fly
The HH-60W has also been made better for the crew and overall usability. The avionics and navigation suite have been completely upgraded over the previous generation of search and rescue helicopters (called the "Pave Hawk"). It now has live map displays so crews can more easily navigate difficult terrain to find downed airmen or otherwise missing personnel. The interior cabin has been made larger for more crew space or to house extra medical equipment if needed.
As for range, the HH-60W enjoys a much larger fuel tank compared to other Black Hawk variants at 644 gallons. The addition of a refueling probe for mid-air refueling gives the HH-60W the range it needs, at 690 miles, to make sure everyone gets home.
Lockheed Martin says that it's more aerodynamically capable than previous CSAR helicopters. The HH-60W Jolly Green II has a longer range, better tech, a bigger cabin, and more tricks up its sleeve to confound the enemy and bring people home from combat than a run-of-the-mill Black Hawk.