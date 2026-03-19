This Boeing Prototype Pioneered The Aerial Refueling Tech America Still Uses Today

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker is a widely used aerial refueling plane that's been in continuous service with the United States Air Force for over 60 years. The Stratotanker looks a lot like a Boeing passenger plane, and its set of CFM 56 engines are identical to what powers a 737. But the development of the Stratotanker is more of a case of divergent evolution than militarizing a passenger plane.

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In 1954, Boeing was developing the 367-80 prototype that, if you see it in person at the Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center (like I have), looks a lot like a modern airliner. Boeing had a dual-purpose with what would be called the "Dash 80." Not even a decade after World War II ended and in the thick of the Cold War, Boeing first showed the Dash 80 to military personnel, and then to the air travel business.

To the businesspeople in charge of the airlines the Dash 80 was impressive. Boeing would eventually develop the prototype into the Boeing 707, a legend in aviation history.