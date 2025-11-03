This Death-Defying Stunt Was The World's Introduction To The Boeing 707

With Allen and the airline executives watching from boats on the lake, Johnston took matters into his own hands, performing not one, but two, barrel rolls in the Dash 80, rolling the jet inverted across its axis at a speed of 490 miles per hour. Needless to say, the executives were wowed by the maneuver, as were the rest of the public spectators along the lake. Bill Allen, meanwhile, was less than enthused by the stunt, which was captured on film for the world to see.

For Tex Johnston, a legendary test pilot with seat time in all types of military and commercial aircraft, the barrel roll was a casual maneuver, which he saw as being well within the 707's performance envelope. When asked by Allen the next day about his reasoning for attempting the stunt, Johnston replied with a simple and truthful answer — "I was selling airplanes".

While it's hard to say specifically how much of an impact the famed barrel roll had on 707 sales, it certainly boosted the jet's appeal. The soon-to-be legendary Boeing 707 airliner, which began operations in 1958, would go on to become one of the most influential aircraft all time, helping to transform Boeing into the titan of jet airliners that it is today.