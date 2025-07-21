Can A Helicopter Do A Barrel Roll?

Not all rotorcraft are capable of pulling off maneuvers like Red Bull's MBB BO-105C can. There are specific factors vital to the success of completing a barrel roll–like aerial feat, such as a dry sump oil system. A dry sump configuration includes an oil tank outside of the engine itself, often fixed above the powerplant, so it remains cooler and leverages the force of gravity to aid in oil distribution. Unlike a wet sump system, which only has one oil pump, a dry sump setup includes an additional scavenge pump, which pushes the oil out of the engine and returns it to the tank. Put simply, a helicopter doing aerial stunts is going to pull some significant G-forces, which could starve the engine of oil without the advantages of a dry sump system.

There are also several different types of rotor systems, but one in particular is most useful for aerial acrobatics, a rigid rotor system. This configuration is more basic than some others, such as the K-MAX helicopters' intermeshing rotor system, but provides enhanced agility, only allowing the blades to alter pitch and flex when needed.

Another significant component vital to dazzling air show crowds with inverted rotorcraft stunts, is a unique fuel system. Many helicopters have gravity fed fuel configurations, which work fine for normal flying. However, imagine an aircraft using the force of gravity to feed its engine fuel then goes upside down. For helicopters like the Red Bull MBB BO-105Cs, the fuel system requires a pump, so that no matter what orientation the aircraft is during stunts, the engine won't be starved for fuel.